Ambridge music museum opens to the public

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Skyliners, Vogues, Bobby Vinton, Perry Como. Jaggerz, Granatis, Lou Christie, B.E. Taylor. The Marcels, Henry Mancini, Norm Nardini, Etta Cox, Donnie Iris … the list goes on. If those musicians wrote or sang songs that mattered to you, consider a visit to the Performing Arts Legend Museum in Ambridge, a treasure trove of musical artifacts from many of our region’s best known and most influential musical artists. From gold records to a banana-yellow stage costume, and an arsenal of not-so-gently used guitars, the walls and display areas tell a story of musicians who thrilled us, cheered us up, and made us stay out past our bedtimes.