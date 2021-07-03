Els takes the lead after day two of the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els carded seven birdies to take the lead on Saturday.

Els posted the lowest round of the week so far with a 7-under 65. His five consecutive birdies on the front nine tied his career consecutive birdie streak.

"I hit a lot of greens," said Els. "When I hit the greens I made some putts so that was a good key for me. The conditions were quite tough. The rain came and went so he kind of had to keep the ball in front of you."

Cameron Beckman followed up his first-round 5-under 67 with a bogey-free 3-under.

Leaderboard:

Ernie Els (-11)

2. Cameron Beckman (-8)

T3. Darren Clarke (-7)

T3. Miguel Jimenez (-7)