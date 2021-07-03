Farm labor shortage nothing new, getting worse, farmers say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — At Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County, a group of high school kids is learning the right way to move a cow. After weeks of struggling to fill positions for full-time work with benefits, the farm decided to rely more heavily on part-timers. Farming in Pennsylvania is an $81 billion-a-year industry, yet many farmers say local workers aren’t interested in taking the jobs available. Those in the ag industry are competing with jobs in restaurants and warehouses that offer things that farmers can’t afford — like a bump in starting salary, a bonus just for applying, less labor intensive responsibilities and air conditioning.