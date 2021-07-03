Flash Flood Warning from SAT 6:12 PM EDT until SAT 8:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 815 PM EDT.

* At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is

1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Corbett, Harvard, Downsville, Shinhopple and Bear Spring Mountain

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR