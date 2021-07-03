H.E.R. among artists educating kids on civics in new series

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to making great music, H.E.R. wants to be an active citizen who empowers young people with information. The Grammy and Oscar-winning recording artist gets to do both in the new animated Netflix series, “We the People.” Created by Chris Nee and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the 10-part series provides a range of civics lessons through three-minute music videos on various topics that include the Bill of Rights, immigration, and the courts. H.E.R. took on the subject of the responsibilities of citizenship in her contribution, “Active Citizenship.” The animated segment was directed by Oscar-winner Peter Ramsey, known for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”