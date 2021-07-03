Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over a season-high 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh. Willy Adames, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jace Peterson hit solo home runs for the Brewers. The winning streak matches Milwaukee’s longest since 2003. Bryan Reynolds hit his 15th homer for Pittsburgh, but couldn’t stop the Pirates from dropping their fifth straight.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning. It was their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games. Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar. Suarez worked a scoreless 10th to set up Miller.

UNDATED (AP) — Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, has died. He was 82. Reich died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. Tom Reich’s early clients included Dave Parker, John Candelaria and Manny Sanguillen of the Pirates. Among his first stars was Joe Morgan, who became a Hall of Famer and remained a lifelong friend. Reich was among the more colorful figures in baseball and became influential after the advent of free agency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Marks is a former race car driver who just bought a seat at the table with NASCAR’s biggest powerbrokers. The 40-year-old this week announced he had purchased Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR team to expand Trackhouse Racing and become a legitimate player in the nation’s top stock car racing series. Marks tells The Associated Press he’d been positioning himself from a capital standpoint for several years to make a big move in his growing motorsports portfolio. The bombshell sale has created anxiety for the current Ganassi employees, but Marks told them he’s determined to retain as many as possible.