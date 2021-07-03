High school student 1st time caddy at DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG)-- The DICK's Sporting Goods Open is a tournament for golfers of all ages, not just professionals.

A local high school student Michael Bucko is a first-year caddy at this year's DICK's Sporting Goods Open.

Bucko said this is a great opportunity for him to not only caddy for professionals but also an opportunity for him to learn from some of the best players and improve his own golf skills.

"I get to go around with all the players and I get to learn from them and it's just awesome too because it helps my game," Bucko said. "I watch their swing and how easy they swing and I try to take that out to the course and replicate it as much as I can."

Bucko has played golf since he was 3-years-old and he also plays golf competitively at his high school.