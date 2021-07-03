Local reaction to Bill Cosby release

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The sexual assault conviction against Bill Cosby was thrown out on Wednesday after the court ruled that Cosby had been denied a fair trial.

The ruling has been met with heavy backlash and concern, even at the local level.

Rise Executive Director Nicole Barren said this decision to release Cosby can be detrimental in leaving victims re-traumatized and more importantly can make them hesitant to reach out for help.

"I think it can be triggering for many survivors who might have experienced similar things in being believed or have had cases with less than favorable outcomes." She said, "I believe it can trigger people as well but, I mean the very concerning thing is that this could actually hinder people from reaching out for assistance."

Barren said that the ruling sends a message that abuse is not only a problem but that it is tolerated.

She made sure to encourage people who are victims of sexual assault or abuse that they can always reach out to services like Rise if they are in need of help.

For more information on Rise, click here.