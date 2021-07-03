Restaurateurs contend with new challenges for survival

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and restrictions meant to curb the spread of covid-19 — and, for many restaurateurs, the struggles aren’t over yet. Navigating a pandemic — and the related rules and restrictions — has been a challenge April Platt never imagined she’d have to overcome. Platt manages House of 1000 Beers, a restaurant her family owns in New Kensington. “It was very hard to plan for something that was unprecedented,” she said. “You had no one to lean on as a source of expertise to guide you. We just went into survival mode,”