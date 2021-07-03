Rocky path ahead as Chicago set to get elected school board

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is on the verge of having a fully elected school board for the first time in its history. The move follows decades of organizing by parents, activists and unions. A proposal awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature phases out a seven-member board of mayoral appointees for an elected panel triple the size by 2027. With the shift, Chicago would join most American cities in having an elected board. Supporters say that’s critical for equity. However, Chicago is changing things in a way that’s drawn backlash from supporters. Also, there’s disagreement over the next steps. The struggles are a preview for what the nation’s third-largest city can expect in the near future.