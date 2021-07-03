Turkey rejects US report claiming link to child soldiers

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry has slammed a U.S. report on human trafficking that criticized Ankara for providing “operational, equipment, and financial support” to an armed militia in Syria that recruits child soldiers. In a statement late Friday, the Turkish foreign ministry said It “completely rejects” the claim and says its record is clean. The statement also accuses Washington of “double standards and hypocrisy,” pointing to American support for Syrian Kurdish militants. On Thursday, the U.S. State Department highlighted Turkey and 14 other countries for the use of child soldiers. It was the first time a NATO ally was placed on such a list.