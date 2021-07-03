Woman looking to adopt puppy finds dog lost two years ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — On June 18, former Allentown resident Aisha Nieves of Schuylkill County was scrolling through pictures of puppies up for adoption. Nieves wanted to have a dog in their home again for her two boys to play with. “I happened to be on the Lehigh County Humane Society adoption site, looking through pictures, when my phone just froze on this one picture and I just stared,” she said Thursday. The picture was of a tan pitbull-rottweiler mix. “I thought, ‘Wait, that can’t be him,’” Nieves said, referring to her dog she lost two years ago.