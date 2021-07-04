8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Police say eight people were wounded early Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a car wash and multiple people returned fire.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition.

Police said no suspects were in custody. Police say detectives have determined that the shooting began following an argument between several men.

Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people. Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.