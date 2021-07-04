Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search.

A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. The timing was still not set.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing