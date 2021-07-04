Group described as white supremacists march in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say scores of members of a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as white supremacist marched in Philadelphia over the weekend, clashing with pedestrians and setting off what were believed to be smoke bombs at one point. The group of Patriot Front members, estimated at 150 to 200 people, marched for several blocks in Center City carrying shields and flags and chanting slogans such as “Reclaim America” and “The election was stolen.” Police said pedestrians “engaged members of the group verbally” and there were several physical encounters. Police didn’t announce any arrests and said there were no reports of any damage or injuries.