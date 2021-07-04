Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth. Manny Machado hit his 13th homer. The Padre have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak. The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. Peterson and García each had three hits. The Pirates lost their sixth game in a row.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored in the second minute and Nashville held on to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday night, ending the Union’s nine-game unbeaten streak. Sapong, who scored 36 goals for the Union (5-3-4) from 2015-18, ran onto a ball by Randall Leal, then split a pair of players with a roller inside the far post. Joe Willis had four saves for for Nashville (4-1-6) for his fifth shutout of the season and his first since May 23 .___