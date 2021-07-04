Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

NEW YORK (AP) — After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions are back. The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks are taking place over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choregraphed spectacle. Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating. Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest is also once again welcoming live audiences to watch the epic chow down.