Japan’s leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town

TOKYO (AP) — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police are wading through a giant mudslide that ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters 19 people had been rescued, and 130 homes damaged in Atami. Two people were dead, two were injured, but more are feared missing, he said speaking after an emergency Cabinet meeting. Earlier, disaster officials said 20 were unaccounted for, but warned the number may rise. The mudslide early Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video showing homes being gobbled up by the muddy waves.