LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at ‘Beloved Arise’ group

Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools, and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer when she was studying to become a missionary at Liberty University. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a sense of community after she joined Beloved Arise, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ youth of faith. During the coronavirus pandemic, many young people across the world have joined Beloved Arise to worship, sing and bond virtually. The group celebrated its second annual Queer Youth of Faith Day on Wednesday with online panels of teens across religious backgrounds, seminars on LGBTQ history and churches, podcasts and concerts.