Mets to take on Yankees on the road

New York Mets (42-36, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (41-40, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Yankees Sunday.

The Yankees are 22-21 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 43 total runs batted in.

The Mets are 18-25 on the road. New York’s lineup has 76 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 13 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 8-3. Taijuan Walker recorded his seventh victory and Dominic Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Jordan Montgomery registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 30 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Smith leads the Mets with 64 hits and has 34 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.