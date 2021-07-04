Police: 1 child dead, 2nd child, 2 adults injured in fire

WEST YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say improper disposal of fireworks sparked a blaze in a Pennsylvania duplex that killed one child and left another child and their two parents hospitalized. The York Daily Record reports that the blaze in West York was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday. All four occupants were taken to York Hospital. The borough police chief, Matt Millsaps, says the two boys were taken to other hospitals, where one died Sunday morning. He says officials are trying to find out who was using the fireworks before the blaze.