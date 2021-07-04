Yoga comes to Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Around 70 yogis partaken in a Sunrise Yoga session at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open Sunday morning.

An hour-long session with healthy snacks, water and mats provided had people out at 7 a.m. practicing yoga on the 18th green.

2021 marks four years of Yoga Body Shop instructing yoga at the tournament and the second year doing so on the 18th green.

Although yoga may not be the first thing you think of in relation to golf, Yoga Body Shop co-owner Rob Sambursky says the practice is growing in the golf world.

"The pros are now having personal yoga instructors with them on the tour," Sambursky said. "So, yoga is important for everyone but in particular, golfers."

The two owners, Rob and Linda Sambursky say that there is no better way to start the 4th of July holiday. As a practice of personal freedom and liberation, the owners think that today's morning yoga was a fitting way to celebrate Independence Day.

Yoga Body Shop is a local yoga studio in Johnson City with classes and a juice bar available. For more information on their studio visit their website.