Binghamton Philharmonic offers free ‘Concerts in Every Corner’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- The Binghamton Philharmonic will be offering Concerts in Every Corner this summer.

Free pop-up concerts will be held every Wednesday for the months of July and August in various locations throughout Binghamton.

Concerts in Every Corner started as a pandemic project to allow soloist musicians to continue playing music throughout the community.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa said this is a tradition that he's excited to continue. An opportunity for the community to come together and a great way to become familiar with different instruments in the orchestra.

"We found it to be a really great opportunity for us to reach into areas of the community that we don't normally reach," Cienniwa said. "So this year's reincarnation of Concerts in Every Corner continues that tradition and we are bringing five of our musicians into different locations throughout the City over a five-week period."

Those attending the concerts are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the performance.

The schedule of performances is posted below:

Wednesday, July 7, 4-5pm, Binghamton Housing Authority, 35 Exchange St., Binghamton Featuring BPO Assistant French Horn Brian Meyer

Wednesday, July 14, 5-6pm, Recreation Park, Beethoven & Seminary Sts., Binghamton Featuring BPO Principal Flute Karen Bogardus

Wednesday, July 21, 5-6pm, Greater Good Grocery, 435 State St., Binghamton Featuring BPO Flutist Nina Stutzman

Wednesday, July 28, noon-1pm, Columbus Park, 50 Carroll St., Binghamton Featuring BPO Bassoonist Melissa Kritzer

Wednesday, August 4, noon-1pm, NoMa, 85 Walnut St., Binghamton Featuring BPO Principal Cellist Hakan Tayga