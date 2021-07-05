Blue Jackets: goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation say 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. The team says Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time of the incident. The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Commissioner Gary Bettman offered condolences in a statement. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted, “RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.”