Clean-Up underway at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT(WBNG) -- Sunday concluded the 2021 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but the clean-up procedures are just beginning.

Tournament Director John Karedes told 12 News that the clean-up process doesn't take nearly as long as the set-up but it can still take a minimum of two to three weeks.

Karedes said that while the clean-up can be burdensome this year's tournament made that all worth it.

"At the end of the day, we are so grateful we were able to get this event on and we are going to close it all up and get ready for next year."

Earlier today it was announced that next year's Dick's Sporting Goods Open will take place August 15 and will run through August 21.