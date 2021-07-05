Deputies investigate damage/theft at Town of Maine Park

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office needs your help in solving a crime.

According to a Tweet by the sheriff's office early Monday morning, someone damaged property and stole from the Town of Maine Park.

The alleged crime happened sometime between Wednesday, June 30 to Saturday, July 3.

12 News reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. A reporter said she noticed property damage to a shed near the entrance of the park when she checked Monday afternoon.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between Wednesday through Saturday is urged to call the sheriff's office at 607-778-1196.