DICK’s Sporting Goods Open announces 2022 date

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Not one day removed from naming a winner of the 2021 DICK's Sporting Goods Open, the tournament announced the dates for 2022.

Taking to social media Monday afternoon, the DICK's Open announced the tournament will move back to its August timetable.

The tournament announced the 2022 DICK's Open will be between August 15-21.

The 2022 rendition of the tournament will mark the 51st anniversary of professional golf in Broome County.

The announcement came after Cameron Beckman defeated Ernie Els by one stroke in Sunday's final round of competition.