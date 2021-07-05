Dior returns to the real-world runway with textured show

PARIS (AP) — Dior has ventured back into the real world after more than a year away, with an in-person show for its fall-winter 2021-22 Haute Couture collection in Paris. Most houses opted to continue with digital shows and presentations as the couture season got under way Monday, but Dior hosted two live fashion shows. Photographers jostled one another. Guests greeted one another with air kisses. Several foreign accents were proof of a return to overseas travel. But guests wore masks and had their temperatures taken at the door. Seats were spaced farther apart than usual, though that was quickly ignored, especially in the front row.