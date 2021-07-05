Farmers market seeks input regarding site design

ITHACA (WBNG) -- People can attend the farmers market in several locations across the country and purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, syrups, and more, including at the Ithaca Farmers Market. But for years, the farmers market in Ithaca has had issues as it relates to parking.

Now, they are asking for your input as it looks to redesign thanks to a $400,000 grant awarded in 2019.

On Sunday, June 27, the farmers market and designers from nARCHITECTS and Whitham Planning and Design sought input from the community. They asked people for input as it prepares to redesign the parking lot and pavilion.

If you didn't make it to the in-person event, you can still have your say until July 11. The farmers market asks people to share their opinions through a Survey Monkey questionnaire. Click here to access the survey.

Aside from the parking lot, the market is looking to redesign its open-air pavilion to make it more useful, and comfortable, during the winter months.

In 2019, New York awarded the market nearly $400,000 in grant money under the waterfront revitalization program. Whitham Planning and Design is leading the engineering of the project. nARCHITECTS, based in Brooklyn, will design the pavilion.