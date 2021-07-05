Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season. San Diego’s Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. Austin Adams tossed a scoreless fifth to earn the win, and the Padres used four more relievers over the last four innings. Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez surrendered five runs in six innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987. David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.