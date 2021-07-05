In contentious case, Kuwait deports Jordanian over protest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kuwaiti official says that authorities in the country have deported a Kuwaiti-born, Jordanian national for joining an unauthorized protest. The confirmation came Monday, marking the latest case to spark outrage over the treatment of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab state. Police arrested the Jordanian man at a protest last week in Kuwait City against the government’s new restrictions on unvaccinated people. In the past few days, the case has drawn intense media attention in Kuwait, exposing fault lines over the situation of migrant workers in the country. As across the Persian Gulf, legions of low-paid foreign laborers power Kuwait’s economy. Rights groups say they remain vulnerable to arrest, deportation and mistreatment.