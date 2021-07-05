Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo plane

HONOLULU (AP) — Investigators will use sonar to search for a cargo plane that crashed into the ocean and sank near Honolulu. Both pilots were rescued by the Coast Guard last Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it hopes to learn the location and depth of the sunken plane to determine how to recover the plane’s data recorders, or so-called black boxes. The pilots had reported losing power in one engine and being worried about other engine when their plane went down in the water. It was scheduled to fly from Oahu to Maui.