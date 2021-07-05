Loved and decried, El Salvador’s populist leader is defiant

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In El Salvador, most are not bothered by President Nayib Bukele’s dictatorial maneuvers — sending armed troops into congress to coerce a vote, or ousting independent judges from the country’s highest court, paving the way to control all branches of government. They praise his relentless attacks on the politicians who governed El Salvador for nearly 30 years before him, and the elites who benefited from their rule. Bukele’s presidency so far is the story of one of Latin America’s newest populist autocracies in the making: spending big to hand out goodies, branding opponents as enemies, raising the profile of the military.