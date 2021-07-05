Skip to Content

Mastermind in 2016 killing of Honduran activist convicted

3:38 pm National News from the Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran man has been convicted for homicide in the 2016 killing of Berta Cáceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender. After a three-month trial, the court unanimously found Roberto David Castillo Mejía guilty Monday of participating in the killing of Cáceres. She was a member of the Lenca Indigenous group who led opposition to a dam project in which Castillo Mejía was involved. The court will convene on Aug. 2 to determine a sentence, which could be between 24 and 30 years. Castillo Mejía, who prosecutors say masterminded the killing, will remain jailed at an army base until sentencing.

Associated Press

