New this week: ‘Black Widow,’ Jakob Dylan and ‘Gossip Girl’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Jakob Dylan and the Wallflowers and a reboot of “Gossip Girl” less than 10 years after the CW series ended. TV viewers with fond memories of the short-lived HBO series “Enlightened” will be eager to check out “The White Lotus,” the channel’s new entry from creator Mike White. Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone with Scarlett Johansson comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental as well as debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide. And PBS’ “The Latino Experience” takes a creative approach to the varied experiences of an ethnic group that represents nearly a fifth of Americans.