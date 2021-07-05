Potential for storms on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Few showers/storms north are possible 20% North. Becoming humid. Low of 68 (64-70). Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy and muggy. Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon after 2PM 40%. There is the potential for some of these storms to become severe leading to damaging wind gust and hail. High of 88 (85-91). Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Few lingering storms early giving way to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog possible. Low of 66 (62-68). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Conditions remain dry this evening before clouds begin to increase after midnight. A weak system passing off to the north may bring a few showers to northern Cortland, Chenango and Otsego County as a result. Closer to the NY-PA border will remain dry.



The muggies and warm temperatures build in for Tuesday. The newly available moisture across the Twin Tiers will help fuel scattered storms during the afternoon. There is the potential that a few may become severe and produce damaging wind gusts and hail.



Later in the week a low pressure maybe interacting with Tropical Storm Elsa which may bring more steady widespread rainfall to the area Thursday and Friday.