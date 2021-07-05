Prosecutors seek 35-year sentence for gang member in killing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire. A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores on July 19. Prosecutors say Rodriguez was an MS-13 gang member and took part in the March 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police. Rodriguez is one of four defendants charged in the killing and was the first to plead guilty.