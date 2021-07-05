Southern Tier 4th of July ‘spectacular’

ENDWELL (WBNG)-- Sunday the Town of Union hosted a 4th of July Spectacular.

An annual Independence Day celebration that attracts hundreds of families to Highland Park for some patriotic fun.

The celebration featured live music, food vendors, and a special reading of the Declaration of Independence from local boy scouts. The public pool and carousel were also popular attractions at the celebration.

A member of the Endwell Rotary Jeff Smith said Sunday's celebration not only represents the start of summer but a reminder to appreciate our Nation's history.

"Well today is a day to enjoy the 4th of July and also appreciate why we're here and how we got here," Smith said.

Event vendor Nerissa Bess said Sunday's celebration was not only a chance to celebrate independence but a celebration of the end of COVID restrictions and

"I'm so excited that everyone can come out," Bess said. "We've been cooped up forever so it's very exciting that everyone is coming out today."