Spain restricts some nightlife as virus surges among young

MADRID (AP) — Some Spanish regions are rolling back curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them, as soaring numbers of coronavirus infections pop up among the unvaccinated youth. Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to reach people under 30 with COVID-19 jabs. Spain’s strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups. On Friday, Spain’s 14-day contagion rate among people 20 to 29 years old was nearly three times the national average of 153 new cases per 100,000 residents.