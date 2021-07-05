Vestal summer reading challenge begins

VESTAL (WBNG)-- Monday the Vestal Public Library kicked off their annual Summer Reading Challenge.

An initiative to encourage children to continue reading during the summer months.

Youth Services Librarian Anna Lake said this program is offered to prevent what is known as 'the Summer Slide' a time when children stop using the skills they've learned in school.

This year children will be challenged to read for a total of fifteen hours over six weeks. Children are encouraged to read anything from print books to magazines and audiobooks.

For the first time, this year Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Kelly Cargill said this reading challenge will be offered to more than just children.

"This is the first time the Vestal Library is doing a Summer Reading Challenge for adults," Cargill said. "What they'll do is they'll come into a receive a punch card and for every book they read they get one punch."

Prizes and raffle tickets will be awarded to those who complete the Summer Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge runs until August 14.