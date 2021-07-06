86-year-old, dog killed in Tompkins County crash

ULYSSES, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Ulysses, N.Y.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said 86-year-old Joyce H. Oltz of Trumansburg, N.Y. and her dog were both killed after colliding into another vehicle Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said Oltz was driving a 2004 Volkswagon on Agard Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign, striking a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling on Jacksonville Road.

Authorities said the people in the Silverado sustained minor injuries.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Trumansburg Fire and Ambulance assisted with the crash.