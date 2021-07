AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50” (1.00-1.50”) 60% High 88 (84-90) Wind W 10-15 G25 mph

Our weather will turn more active today, and will stay that way for a good chunk of the forecast. It's going to be warm and muggy with showers/rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for the next few days.