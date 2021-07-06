After 37 years, Binghamton Fire Chief retires

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Fire Chief Daniel E. Eggleston has retired after spending 37 years with the Binghamton Fire Department.

Eggleston joined the fire department in 1984. He became the department's fire chief in 2016. Eggleston also served as a fire marshal for 12 years and oversaw the department's fire investigations and fire prevention efforts.

He also served as a captain from 2001 to 2004 and a lieutenant from 1995 to 2001.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David said Chief Eggleston is an "exceptional example" for the department.

“I want to thank Chief Eggleston for his many years of service and leadership, which have helped establish the Binghamton Fire Department as one of the best in New York State,” Mayor David said. “[Eggleston] is known throughout City Hall and beyond as a proven leader who is never rattled, always professional and kind to everyone he encounters."

Binghamton Fire Marshal Alan G. Gardiner will become the city's acting fire chief.

Gardiner has served as fire marshal since 2016, taking over for Eggleston when he was appointed to fire chief. He served as captain from 2005 to 2016 and lieutenant from 2001 until he was promoted.

He's been with the department since 1997 after studying fire science and paramedic science at SUNY Broome.

Gardiner said it's an honor to serve as the fire chief.

"I have spent the last 24 years promoting public safety alongside the men and women I am proud to call my colleagues," he said. "Chief Eggleston leaves big shoes to fill. I thank him for his leadership and friendship over the years.”

"Gardiner’s two decades of experience in leadership roles for the Fire Department and his expansive knowledge of the profession make him the right person to guide the department," Mayor David said.

Chief Eggleston's last day on the job was July 5.