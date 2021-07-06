Global shares fall after stalemate in OPEC talks, US holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as oil prices surge after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed, with little else guiding trading after the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Benchmarks in Europe fell Tuesday in early trading and U.S. futures edged lower. In Asia, shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul but declined in China and Australia. Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries have broken off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. No date has been set for the next meeting.