Austria’s ex-vice chancellor on trial for corruption charges

VIENNA (AP) — The former Austrian vice chancellor and ex-leader of Austria’s right-wing Freedom party has gone on trial for corruption charges at a Vienna court. Heinz-Christian Strache is accused of trying to change laws in order to favor a private hospital in exchange for donations. Prosecutors allege that Strache accepted a 10.000-euro ($11,850) donation for his party in exchange for a legal amendment that would have benefitted the donor’s private hospital by bringing it under a public funding umbrella. The trial, which opened Tuesday, is expected to last for four days. If convicted, Strache could face a prison sentence ranging from 6 months to 5 years.