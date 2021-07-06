Ban over, smokers lighting up again at Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers who smoke are once again lighting up inside Atlantic City’s casinos, even as a renewed push is on by smoking opponents to prohibit it permanently. A year-long temporary ban on smoking at the casinos, inspired by the coronavirus outbreak last year, ended on Sunday. Smoking is now allowed on 20% of the casino floor. Gary Scromo of Staten Island in New York City says he enjoys smoking while gambling, and notes there are plenty of sections nonsmokers can use. But Shay Trowery of Philadelphia, a gambler who also smokes, says it’s a bad idea to allow it indoors right now, fearing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in smoke expelled from someone’s lungs.