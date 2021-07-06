Binghamton Police investigating deadly stabbing

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced Tuesday that it is investigating a deadly stabbing.

In a news release, the police department said officers responded to 60 Saratoga Ave. around 1:45 a.m. on July 3 for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

They said officers found 27-year-old Takecia N. Mitchell injured and contacted EMS.

Police said Mitchell was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Authorities noted detectives have developed a suspect in the investigation and that the suspect and victim are known to each other. They said the incident was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.