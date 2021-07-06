California delays considering supervised sites for drug use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will wait until next year to continue considering a bill that would give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings. Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Tuesday that he was told the Assembly Health Committee will delay a hearing on his bill until January. The measure would allow Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles County to start programs giving people a place to inject drugs while trained staff are available to help if they suffer accidental overdoses. Currently the sites are illegal in the United States, but legal in Canada.