China wants cross-border aid and sanctions relief for Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China says it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. The mandate for cross-border aid expires in just four days. China’s U.N. ambassador told reporters after closed briefings to the council Tuesday that he hopes “with more diplomatic efforts we can find a solution” not just on cross-border aid. The U.S. ambassador warned that if cross-border deliveries to Syria’s northwest end “people will starve to death.”