Coroner: NYC man dies after Pennsylvania skydiving accident

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man died after a skydiving accident in eastern Pennsylvania. State police in Monroe County say troopers and an emergency medical crew from Bushkill were called to the Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center about 2:30 p.m. Monday and found the man unresponsive on the ground in the landing area. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 35-year-old Frank Kancso of Staten Island, New York, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. An autopsy is planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death. It was the second skydiving death in recent months.